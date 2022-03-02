Bebe Neuwirth, Caissie Levy, Ashley Blanchet & More to Star in THE BEDWETTER

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere production of The Bedwetter, a new musical with a book by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and Emmy Award winner Sarah Silverman, lyrics by Emmy Award winner Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, music by Adam Schlesinger, choreography by Byron Easley, and direction by Lucille Lortel Award winner Anne Kauffman. Tony Award winner David Yazbek serves as a creative consultant.

The Bedwetter will feature Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Rick Crom (HBO's "Divorce"), Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis (Off-Broadway debut), Zoe Glick (Frozen), Darren Goldstein (The Little Foxes), Caissie Levy (Caroline, or Change), Charlotte MacLeod (Off-Broadway debut), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, "Cheers"), Margot Weintraub (Off-Broadway debut), and Emily Zimmerman (Off-Broadway debut).

Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter will begin performances on Saturday, April 30th and will open Monday, May 23rd for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 19th, 2022 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Meet Sarah. She's funny. She's dirty. She's 10. And she's got a secret that you'll never guess (unless you read the title).

The Bedwetter will feature scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, music direction by Henry Aronson, music supervision and coordination by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations by David Chase, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dialects by Kate Wilson, and casting by The Telsey Office; Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Richard Hodge serves as production stage manager.

The Bedwetter is supported, in part, by generous funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Biographies:

ASHLEY BLANCHET (Miss New Hampshire) was most recently seen as Dawn in Waitress at the Barrymore Theater. Other Broadway credits include Frozen (where she was first black woman to play the role of Elsa), Beautiful, Annie (Star-To-Be), and Memphis. Favorite regional credits include Cinderella (Title role; Papermill Playhouse), Oklahoma! (Ado Annie; Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera), How to Succeed... (Rosemary; Houston Theater Under the Stars), and Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey; Kansas City Repertory Theater). Film: Better Nate Than Ever on Disney+. She voiced the character of Raquelle in the new animated short film, Are You Okay by WonderMedia. Ashley received her BFA in Musical Theater from The University of Michigan where she was awarded the Kurt Weill Award for Excellence in Theater. Ashley is also a proud alum of The Boston Ballet, Dance Theater of Harlem, and The Walnut Hill School in Natick, MA.

RICK CROM (Dr. Riley) is a songwriter, actor, and comedian. He came to New York in 1979 from Chicago with the acclaimed improv comedy group, Chicago City Limits. As an actor he appeared on Broadway in the original casts of The Goodbye Girl, Footloose, and Urinetown. On television he's had roles on HBO's "Divorce," "House of Cards," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Ray Donovan," "The Good Fight," "Elementary" and others. He also stars as Howard Coselle in the film The Lennon Report and appeared in Steven Speilberg's The Post. He is the author of several Off-Broadway revues including Newsical the Musical which ran for 10 years on Theater Row. He is also the subject of the documentary, Oh Rick. Currently he teaches comedy writing and performance at the Comedy Cellar in NYC and performs there regularly.

CHARLOTTE ELIZABETH CURTIS (Ally) is thrilled to be making her Off-Broadway Debut in The Bedwetter after performing in the 2021 staged reading with the Atlantic Theater Company! Favorite recent theater credits include Small Alison in Fun Home (Vam York Theater), Flora in Turn of The Screw (High Springs Playhouse), James in James and The Giant Peach and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (Cofrin Performing Arts Center). Charlotte thanks her amazing representatives, Barry Kolker and Jackie Reid (Little Angels Unlimited), for helping make her dreams a reality. She thanks her coaches, Emilia Sargent, Katrina Mendez and Bo Broadwell, for showing her that talent is good, practice is better, and passion is best! She's incredibly grateful to Rachel Hoffman and Telsey Casting, fellow bedwetter Sarah Silverman, Director Anne Kauffman, and the entire creative team for this tremendous opportunity. "Mom, Dad, and Grant, thanks for being my biggest fans!" Insta: @Charlotte_E_Curtis

ZOE GLICK (Sarah) is excited to make her Atlantic Theater debut! Broadway: Frozen. Off-Broadway: Unknown Soldier (Playwrights Horizons). National Tours: Les Miserables (Original Revival Cast), The Sound of Music. Zoe can currently be heard as the voice of Deema in Season 6 of Nickelodeon's "Bubble Guppies." Thank you to Daniel Goldstein, Clifton Samuels, Ellyn Marsh, Chris York, David Madore, Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom (Stewart), Naomi Kolstein (Bohemia Group), Anne Kauffman, Rachel Hoffman, Sarah Silverman for entrusting me to tell her story and to my family and friends for their love and support. IG @zozonyc

DARREN GOLDSTEIN (Donald). Broadway: Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Off-Broadway: Continuity, The Madrid (Manhattan Theatre Club); Rasheeda Speaking, The Good Mother, Abigail's Party (Lortel Nom. Featured Actor), Mouth to Mouth, Terrorism (The New Group); Oohrah! (Atlantic Theater); Mary Rose (The Vineyard). Regional: The Forgotten Woman (Bay Street), Beyond Therapy (Williamstown/Bay Street). Film: Sharper, Paterno, Detroit, The Girl on the Train, Limitless. TV: Charles Wilkes on "Ozark," Jackie Bennett on "American Crime Story: Impeachment," Oscar Hodges on "The Affair," "Under the Banner of Heaven," "Inside Amy Schumer," "Nurse Jackie," "Blindspot," "Damages," "American Odyssey." MFA: NYU Graduate Acting Program.

CAISSIE LEVY (Beth Ann) recently starred in her seventh Broadway show, Roundabout's Caroline, or Change, at Studio 54. On Broadway, she created the roles of Elsa in Disney's Frozen and Fantine in the revival of Les Misérables. On Broadway and London's West End, she originated the roles of Sheila in the Tony Award winning revival of Hair, and Molly in Ghost. Other Broadway credits include Elphaba in Wicked (LA); Penny in Hairspray (also 1st national tour & Toronto); Maureen in Rent (national tour). Off-Broadway credits include First Daughter's Suite (The Public Theater); Murder Ballad (MTC). Caissie's voice can be heard on five original cast albums, and her solo EP, With You, is available wherever you buy your music. In concert, she backed up Sir Rod Stewart in his Las Vegas residency, headlined Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, and regularly plays solo across the US, UK and Canada. caissielevy.com IG/Twitter: @CaissieLevy

CHARLOTTE MacLEOD (Abby), a New York City-based actor, is thrilled to be making her Off-Broadway debut in The Bedwetter! Theater credits include Abby in the staged reading of The Bedwetter in 2021 at Theater Row, the Merkin Concert Hall series, Broadway Close Up, Young Virginia Galilei in a staged reading of Galileo at the Powerhouse Theater-Vassar College and as a soloist at Bergen Performing Arts Center, the Laurie Beechman Theater and many other cabaret events. TV/Film: PBS Kids "Cyberchase for Real," "Saturday Night Live," the short film Margo and Perry, and several national commercials. Charlotte would like to thank her parents and brother for their love and support, her awesome manager, Lisa Calli, and her wonderful agents Ellen and Rachel at Paradigm.

ELLYN MARIE MARSH (Mrs. Dembo). Broadway/OBC: Enron, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Kinky Boots, Pretty Woman and The Rose Tattoo. Co-host of the True Crime Comedy Podcast: Obsessed with Disappeared. Creator of the web series "Turning the Tables," & "Gettin Peggy Wit It". Mom to the most hilarious daughter (Lola) and Trader Joe's enthusiast. Many thanks to Anne, Sarah, Rach and the Book Club. Instagram/Twitter/TikTok: @ellynmarsh

BEBE NEUWIRTH (Nana). Broadway: A Chorus Line (Sheila), Little Me (Monique), Dancin' (Principal), Sweet Charity (Nickie; Tony Award), Damn Yankees (Lola), Chicago (Velma Kelly; Tony, Astaire, Drama Desk, Outer Circle Critics, and Drama League Distinguished Performance of the Year Awards), Fosse (principal) The Addams Family (Morticia). Off-Broadway: Here Lies Jenny (Zipper), Ashley Montana (Flea), Writer's Block (Atlantic), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Classic Stage Company). Regional: West Side Story (Anita), The Taming of the Shrew (Katherine). London's West End: Kiss Of The Spiderwoman (Aurora/Spiderwoman). Revue: Upstairs at O'Neal's; Cabaret Verboten. TV: "Cheers" (Lilith; 2 Emmy Awards), "Dash & Lily" (Dorothy Parker; Emmy nom.), "Law & Order: Trial By Jury," "Bored To Death." Film: Green Card, Bugsy, Jumanji, Liberty Heights, Summer Of Sam, The Faculty, Celebrity, Adopt A Sailor; etc. CDs: Bebe Neuwirth - Porcelain; Stories...in NYC, Live at 54Below. Recipient of the 2007 ROLEX Dance Award; 2007 Dance Magazine Award; 2011 Actors Fund Medal of Honor; Honorary Ziegfeld Girl.

MARGOT WEINTRAUB (Amy) is thrilled to be making her Off-Broadway debut. Theater: Meow Meow Holiday Show at BAM. TV: "Hunters." Film: Better Nate than Ever. Margot thanks manager John Mara Jr., agents Mallory Tucker and David Doan at CESD and voice coach Tristian Wyant for always believing in her. She is so grateful to the entire Bedwetter team, Sarah Silverman, and Telsey Casting for the opportunity to help tell this beautiful human story.

EMILY ZIMMERMAN (Laura). The Bedwetter marks Emily's Off-Broadway debut! Emily performed as Laura in three staged readings of The Bedwetter and is beyond thrilled to be cast in the production. Regional credits include Annie in Annie Warbucks (Theater at the Center), Elf (Marriott Theatre), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (staged reading, Chicago Shakespeare), The Year I Didn't Go To School (Chicago Children's Theatre). Emily would like to thank her amazing manager Lisa Calli and agent Barry Kolker. Special thanks to Rachel Hoffman at Telsey for always believing in her. Finally, with much gratitude and love to the wonderfully creative and incomparable Sarah Silverman and the Atlantic Theater Company.

JOSHUA HARMON's (Book) plays include Bad Jews, Significant Other, Admissions, Skintight, and Prayer for the French Republic. His plays have been produced on Broadway; Off-Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company, Lincoln Center Theater and Manhattan Theater Club; across the country at Geffen Playhouse, Speakeasy, Studio Theatre, Theater Wit, About Face, Actor's Express, and The Magic, among others; and internationally on the West End and in a dozen countries. He is a two-time MacDowell fellow and an Associate Artist at Roundabout. Graduate of Juilliard.

SARAH SILVERMAN (Book & Lyrics) is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. She currently hosts her weekly podcast, the critically acclaimed The Sarah Silverman Podcast, available on iTunes and wherever podcasts are available. Silverman previously hosted the Emmy and Writers Guild nominated Hulu series "I Love You, America." She has several projects outside of her podcast, including the upcoming TBS series "Stupid Pet Tricks," and the indie psychological thriller Viral starring alongside Blair Underwood. She also co-starred opposite Jennifer Lopez, and Owen Wilson in the feature film Marry Me. One of the most accomplished standups of her generation, her most recent standup special, "A Speck of Dust," garnered two Emmy nominations and a Grammy nomination. Her other television and film work includes "Masters of Sex," "Bob's Burgers," Battle of the Sexes, I Smile Back, and the Wreck-It Ralph movies. Her first book - a memoir called The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee - was released in 2010 and became a New York Times Bestseller.

ADAM SCHLESINGER (Music & Lyrics) was a songwriter and music producer and a founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne and Ivy. He won three Emmys and a Grammy and was nominated for Oscar, Tony, and Golden Globe Awards. He also co-wrote and produced more than 150 songs for the television show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" starring Rachel Bloom. His other work includes the title song from the Tom Hanks-directed film That Thing You Do; the Broadway musical adaptation of John Waters' film Cry-Baby; original songs for the Tony Awards, performed by Neil Patrick Harris; production and original songs for The Monkees' albums Good Times and Christmas Party; and, with David Javerbaum, original songs for Stephen Colbert's A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift Of All. Adam's final project was music and lyrics for The Bedwetter. He died at the age of 52 from Covid-19.

DAVID YAZBEK (Creative Consultant). A varied career as a recording artist, Emmy Award-winning TV and screenwriter, music producer, and pianist has somehow led Yazbek to become one of Broadway's preeminent composer/lyricists. The Band's Visit earned him a Tony Award, Obie, New York Drama Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and two Drama Desk awards. The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Tootsie have received a combined 35 Tony Award nominations, including four for Best Score. As a recording artist, Yazbek is responsible for five albums: The Laughing Man, Tock, Damascus, Tape Recorder and Evil Monkey Man. He has written and/or produced for such acts as XTC, Ruben Blades, The Persuasions, Joe Jackson, Tito Puente and many others. He also produced the original cast albums of his Broadway shows. He has three Grammy Award® nominations. In recent years, he has scored the final season of HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," composed music for Larry David's Fish in the Dark and written songs and music for Much Ado About Nothing at Central Park's Delacorte Theater, all while opening productions of Scoundrels and Women on the Verge in London's West End. In past lives, he has written dozens of scripts and many songs for television and film, won an Emmy Award® for his stint on "Late Night with David Letterman" and wrote the unrelenting theme song for "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?"

BYRON EASLEY (Choreography). Broadway: Slave Play (Antonyo nomination). Off-Broadway: Slave Play (New York Theatre Workshop); X: Or Betty Shabazz V. The Nation (Acting Company [Lucille Lortel nomination]); The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (Encores! New York City Center); Langston in Harlem (Urban Stages [SDC's Joe A. Callaway Award, Audelco Award]). Regional: Gun & Powder (Signature Theatre VA); Matilda (Olney Theatre [Helen Hayes nomination]); Twelfth Night (Yale Repertory Theatre); The Wiz (TUTS); Unison, The Wiz, A Comedy of Errors (OSF); Five Guys Named Moe (Arena Stage [Helen Hayes Nomination]); Jelly's Last Jam [Suzi Bass Award], Sophisticated Ladies [Suzi Bass Award] (Alliance). Associate Arts Professor at NYU Tisch.

ANNE KAUFFMAN (Director). Fire in My Mouth (New York Philharmonic); The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova); Hundred Days (NYTW, Under the Radar Festival/The Public Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, Z Space, The Know Theater); Mary Jane (NYTW & Yale Rep); Marvin's Room (Roundabout Theatre Company); Assassins (Encores! Off-Center); Sundown, Yellow Moon (Women's Project/Ars Nova), A Life (Lortel nomination, Drama League Nomination); Marjorie Prime (Lortel Nomination, Drama League Nomination); Detroit, Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra, and Maple and Vine (Playwrights Horizons); The Nether, Smokefall (MCC); Buzzer (The Public); Belleville (Lortel Nomination, NYTW, Yale Rep, Steppenwolf); You Got Older (Drama Desk Nomination, P73 Productions); Somewhere Fun, God's Ear (New Georges and Vineyard Theater); Stunning, Slowgirl (LCT3). She is a Resident Director at Roundabout Theater, Artistic Associate and Founding Member of The Civilians, a Clubbed Thumb Associate Artist and co-creator of the CT Directing Fellowship, a New Georges Associate Artist, an SDC Executive Board Member, and Trustee of SDCF. Kauffman's awards include three Obies, the Joan and Joseph Cullman Award for Exceptional Creativity from Lincoln Center, the Alan Schneider Director Award, a Lucille Lortel Award, and the Joe A. Callaway.