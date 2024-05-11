BearManor Media Publishes Schulman's FREE: WORDS ON MUSIC BY A HI-DEF CRITIC IN AN MP3 WORLD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BearManor Media has announced the publication of Lawrence Schulman's second book, FREE: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World.

After the phenomenal critical and commercial success of his first book, Garland: That's Beyond Entertainment - Reflections on Judy Garland, published by BearManor Media in 2023 and which included all of Schulman's writings on Judy Garland from 1993 to 2023, this new work includes all of his non-Garland writings, save three, between 2000 and 2024, on a whole host of other artists and authors, including Peggy Lee, Frank Sinatra, Mildred Bailey, Patsy Cline, Bernard Herrmann, among others. With a Foreword by Tish Oney, author of Peggy Lee: A Century of Song and Jazz Singing: A Guide to Pedagogy and Performance, and an Afterword by Manuel Betancourt, author of The Male Gazed: On Hunks, Heartthrobs, and What Pop Culture Taught Me About (Desiring) Men and 33 1/3: Judy Garland's Judy at Carnegie Hall, the book offers a panoply of reviews, articles, and liner notes about some of the greatest popular musical figures of the 20th century. The 47-chapter book displays Schulman's vast knowledge of the Great American Songbook and beyond, such as his ground-breaking reviews and articles on singer-songwriters Tim Buckley and Peter Allen.



Lawrence Schulman, a graduate of Stony Brook University, the Sorbonne and CREAR, a school for film and video studies in Gouvieux, France, is a music producer, critic and translator who has compiled numerous CD sets devoted to Judy Garland in the past three decades. His reviews and articles have been published in the ARSC Journal since 1994. A collector and audiophile, Schulman has worked with such distinguished mastering engineers as Robert Parker, Jon M. Samuels, Gary Galo, Peter Rynston, Robin Cherry, Peter Reynolds, Nick Dellow, and Richard Moore. His talk on Garland, "Moments of Magic," has been heard in New York, Boston, St. Paul, and various venues in Maine, where he resides. While living in Paris between 1971 and 1997, he taught and translated, and currently translates for the French website OpusHD.net, which specializes in classical high-resolution recordings. During his Paris years he also worked for French Public Radio as a producer and host. He has written sound recording and book reviews for the ARSC Journal since 1994, as well as three original articles. His most recent releases are Judy Garland: The Two-A-Day Is Back in Town, Closing Night at the Palace, February 24, 1952 from JSP Records (2023), Judy Garland - The Lost Vegas Show from High Definition Tape Transfers (2023), Judy Garland - The Final Concert In Copenhagen from High Definition Tape Transfers (2022), Judy Garland - The Greatest Night in Show Business History, Carnegie Hall, April 23, 1961 from High Definition Tape Transfers (2022), Classic Concert Series: Judy At Carnegie Hall - Judy In Person from AVID (2022), and Judy Garland - Live in Paris, 1960 from Frémeaux & Associés (2022). His translation from the French of Bertrand Tessier's Judy Garland: Splendor and Downfall of a Legend, for which he also provided a Foreword, was published by BearManor Media in early 2023 Also coming in 2024 will be a 3-CD/2-LP set from Acrobat Music/Trapeze Music & Entertainment called Judy Garland: A Celebration, which will include 12 never-previously-released tracks, with liner and song notes by Schulman.