Bear McCreary and JD Payne’s DRAGON’S BLOOD: A SONG CYCLE to Have World Premiere at Carnegie Hall

American-British ensemble Duo Atlantis will make its Carnegie Hall debut this fall with the world premiere of Dragon’s Blood: A Song Cycle, a new work by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning composer Bear McCreary (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Outlander, God of War) and screenwriter JD Payne, showrunner of The Rings of Power.

The Sunday, October 26 program marks the first time McCreary’s work will be performed at Carnegie Hall. The four-part song cycle—written for voice, piano, cello, harp, marimba, and timpani—was composed especially for Duo Atlantis and explores themes of power, innocence, and redemption through an original text by Payne.

Described by its creators as both lyrical and cinematic, Dragon’s Blood was conceived as a passion project for Duo Atlantis to highlight the humanitarian and environmental impact of cobalt mining in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Having spent much of my career composing for film and television, Carnegie Hall represents a different kind of stage,” said McCreary. “To collaborate with my dear friend JD Payne and create music for an ensemble as fearless as Duo Atlantis has been an inspiring experience. I am thrilled to share this piece with an audience in such a historic setting.”

Payne added, “The text of Dragon’s Blood reimagines the journey of a young boy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where children are too often pulled into the brutal work of cobalt mining. My hope is that through Bear’s powerful score and Duo Atlantis’s storytelling, audiences will not only be moved, but awakened to the hidden costs of the technology we rely on—and inspired by the global efforts to build a better tomorrow.”

Bringing the song cycle to life will be Duo Atlantis members Rachel Youngberg Payne (voice) and Jack Tyndale-Biscoe (piano). Formed in 2024, the duo merges classical recital traditions with theatrical expression, transforming art song into vivid, character-driven performance.

The Carnegie Hall program is presented in partnership with Floodlight, the event’s presenting sponsor. Floodlight’s mission to “illuminate hidden stories” aligns with the themes of Dragon’s Blood, shedding light on the realities of cobalt mining and the pursuit of transparency and accountability in global supply chains.

“At Floodlight, our mission is to bring truth and transparency to industries that shape lives and futures,” said Nathan Wyne, founder of Floodlight. “Partnering with Duo Atlantis at Carnegie Hall allows us to support the arts while also addressing the realities of cobalt mining in the Congo. Just as great music gives voice to stories that must be heard, our work ensures that data tells the real story—one that can lead to accountability, sustainability, and dignity.”

In honor of the premiere, the concert will welcome members of the Congolese community, including dignitaries and cultural representatives.

About Duo Atlantis

Duo Atlantis unites American actor-vocalist Rachel Youngberg Payne and British pianist Jack Tyndale-Biscoe. Founded in 2024, the ensemble revitalizes the art song tradition by blending classical artistry with theatrical storytelling, offering performances that bridge the concert hall and the stage.

About Bear McCreary

Bear McCreary is an Emmy- and BAFTA-winning composer celebrated for his scores for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Outlander, Battlestar Galactica, and God of War. A protégé of Elmer Bernstein, McCreary has written for orchestras and artists across genres, from Fiona Apple and Rufus Wainwright to Hozier and Slash. His music has been performed by Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, and his career spans television, film, and video games.