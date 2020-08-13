Barrington Stage Company and Berkshire Theatre Group Reduce Seating For HARRY CLARKE and GODSPELL Due to Tightened Restrictions

Harry Clarke and Godspell were the first two productions approved for performances by Actors' Equity Association.

Barrington Stage Company and Berkshire Theatre Group have both been forced to reduce their seating for their respective productions, Harry Clarke and Godspell, due to new stricter restrictions, Berkshire Eagle reports.

The shows will go on, just with smaller audiences now that Gov. Charlie Baker has reduced the maximum capacity for outdoor gatherings from 100 to 50.

Julianne Boyd, artistic director of Barrington Stage, said the Department of Public Health rejected the company's request for a waiver on the restrictions.

"Of course, we will give refunds, if necessary," Boyd told The Eagle. "We are hoping that patrons will donate the price of the tickets, or accept credit for future productions."

This also calls into question the future of the theatre's productions, namely The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein, which is set to open on August 19."We still have availability the second week of performances, so, we're hoping to move the overflow of the first week into the second week," Boyd said. "Because this happened so quickly, we have not yet determined if we will be adding a performance of 'Rodgers & Hammerstein.' "

Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell will also be complying with the new rules.

"We will also meet the requisite capacity reduction levels in close cooperation with the local health department," the company said in a statement. They have not released further details on how they will proceed.

