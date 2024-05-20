Barbara Kahn, Penny Arcade, and More to Receive 2024 Village Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On June 12 the board, staff, members, and neighbors will gather at the Cooper Union's Great Hall to look back on the past year of Village Preservation's work to protect the architectural and cultural heritage of Greenwich Village, the East Village, and NoHo.

The Great Hall at The Cooper Union

Foundation Building, 7 E 7th St, New York, NY

New York, NY 10003

34th Annual Village Awards & 44th Annual Members Meeting

FREE In-Person

Pre-registration is required.

Each year, Village Preservation honors invaluable local leaders, institutions, business, places and organizations at its Annual Meeting and Village Awards. This fun and free public event highlights and celebrates those that make our neighborhoods some of the most interesting and exceptional in the city. The night also includes a review of Village Preservation's activities and accomplishments over the last year.

2024 Village Award Winners:

Bus Stop Cafe, 597 Hudson Street

Barbara Kahn

Sixth Street Community Center, 638 East 6th Street

Penny Arcade

Trash & Vaudeville, 96 East 7th Street

Regina Kellerman Award: Washington Square Park Conservancy

Barbara Kahn is an East Village playwright who has produced dozens of works rooted in history, especially the history of New York and marginalized or oppressed people, with a frequent focus on the experience of women, LGBTQ+ people, and personal trauma. Her award-winning plays have been produced at the Theater for the New City since 1994, though she has produced plays throughout New York, Paris, and London, and her career as a playwright stretches back decades. Barbara grew up in southern New Jersey, and from a young age pursued becoming an actor and playwright. As soon as she could, Kahn moved to New York City and started working on Off-Off-Broadway performances and building her resume as both an actor and a playwright. In 1990, she co-founded Sisters on Stage, a lesbian theater collective, to provide a platform for lesbian plays and playwrights. Theater for the New City invited Kahn to produce her work there in 1994, and Kahn has continued to write new work for production there each year since. She is the recipient of multiple awards, including the James R. Quirk Award for the Performing Arts, the Acker Award, the Doric Wilson Independent Playwright Award, and the Torch of Hope Award honoring lifetime achievement in non-profit theater.