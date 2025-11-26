Ballet Hispánico Second Company BH2 Performs in THE NUTCRACKER In December

Ballet Hispánico has announced that their Second Company BH2 will perform in The Catskill Mountain Foundation's annual presentation of The Nutcracker from December 6-14, at 6050 Rte 23A, Tannersville, NY, 12485. Tickets are $25 for General Admission, $20 for Seniors, $7 for Children/Students, and are available here.

Now in its tenth year, The Catskill Mountain Foundation Nutcracker has become a beloved holiday tradition for audiences across the Catskills and Hudson Valley. Showcasing the ballet stars of tomorrow, this dazzling production is recognized as one of the finest Nutcrackers in upstate New York. This year, Orpheum Dance Program Director and former Met Opera ballerina Victoria Rinaldi partners with the Joffrey Ballet School New York and Ballet Hispánico to provide both corps de ballet and featured dancers for the star roles.BH2 is Ballet Hispánico's Second Company, comprised of select pre-professional dancers from the organiziation's renowned Pa'lante Program. These emerging artists represent the next generation of Ballet Hispánico—bringing technical mastery, versatility, and passion to the stage as they step into the vital transition from training to professional careers. Guided by acclaimed faculty, guest choreographers, and Ballet Hispánico's celebrated repertory, BH2 dancers gain the performance experience and mentorship that prepares them to lead with artistry, voice, and vision. Performing across the tri-state area, BH2 expands Ballet Hispánico's reach while offering audiences a glimpse of the future of dance.

Ballet Hispánico is the nation's leading Latino dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, it has been a beacon of artistic excellence, celebrated for its bold repertory and exceptional training programs. The Company has commissioned over 100 original works, performed on the world's most prestigious stages, and inspired generations through performances, education, and community engagement. Recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico continues to redefine what it means to be an American dance company.