Ballet Hispánico School To Hold October Auditions For 2025–26 Programs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ballet Hispánico School, now celebrating its 55th anniversary, will hold in-person auditions on Saturday, October 4, 2025, for its 2025–26 La Academia, Professional Program, and Pa’lante Scholarship Program. The School, accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, offers a holistic curriculum led by a faculty of renowned professional dance artists.

Ballet Hispánico School will hold auditions on October 4, 2025, for its 2025–26 La Academia, Professional, and Pa’lante Scholarship programs. The nationally accredited School provides a rigorous and inclusive training environment for dancers ages 7–23. Tuition assistance and scholarships are available.La Academia is Ballet Hispánico’s pre-professional program, preparing young dancers for conservatories, universities, and professional careers with training tracks in ballet, Spanish dance, and contemporary. The Professional Program offers advanced training and mentorship, while the Pa’lante Scholarship Program provides a full-time, intensive experience for aspiring professionals ages 15 and older, with select scholarships covering full tuition.

“We are delighted to welcome students to the 2025–2026 school year,” said Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro and Interim School Director Blanca Huertas. “Our training nurtures excellence in a welcoming environment, allowing all dancers the opportunity to become their best selves.”

Audition Information

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Location: Ballet Hispánico School

Schedule:

– Ages 7–9: Registration 9:30 a.m.; Audition 10:00–11:00 a.m.

– Ages 10–14: Registration 11:00 a.m.; Audition 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

– Ages 15+: Registration 1:00 p.m.; Audition 1:30–3:00 p.m.

Registration and additional information are available at ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs.