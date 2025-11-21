Ballet Hispánico School Opens Registration For 2025 Winter Intensive

The Ballet Hispánico School, currently marking its 55th anniversary season, will present its 2025 Winter Intensive from December 26–30, 2025. Open to dancers ages 12–23, the program is now accepting registrations.

The Winter Intensive is a pre-professional training experience held at Ballet Hispánico’s New York City home, offering dancers daily classes in classical ballet, pointe, contemporary techniques, conditioning, and personalized coaching. Designed to strengthen technique and broaden artistic versatility, the program provides an immersive environment for students preparing for advanced training or professional pathways.

The 2025 faculty includes Blanca Huertas, Ana Lourdes Novoa, Miho Ryu, and Rebeca Maso, bringing together expertise across Cuban ballet methodology, contemporary movement, and international performance and teaching experience.

A sample daily schedule includes conditioning, ballet, pointe, contemporary dance, variations, and individualized coaching sessions. Dress codes and recommended materials for all class tracks are detailed on the school’s website, with guidelines for both female and male dancers.

The School’s Winter Intensive follows Ballet Hispánico’s holistic training approach, which emphasizes both rigor and compassion, encouraging dancers to build strong technical foundations while cultivating curiosity and individual artistry.

Since its founding in 1970, Ballet Hispánico has become the nation’s leading Latino dance organization, internationally recognized for both its company and its educational programs. The School continues to serve as a cornerstone of its mission, fostering excellence, cultural awareness, and a sense of community for young artists.

Registration is open at

https://fs18.formsite.com/BalletHispanico/xg4lccb1bb/index.