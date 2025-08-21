Ballet Hispánico Opens Registration For 2025–26 School Year Programs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latine dance organization and recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, has announced that registration is now open for its 2025–26 school year programs. The School, serving dancers from early childhood through young adult, will offer a holistic curriculum led by renowned professional artists.

The Ballet Hispánico School provides a direct link to the organization’s values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, the School combines technical training with cultural depth in an inclusive environment. Classes will be available for all ages and levels of experience beginning September 2025.

"We are delighted to welcome students to the 2025–26 school year," said Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro and Interim Director of the Ballet Hispánico School Blanca Huertas. "We are deeply proud of the School’s over 50 years of dance training, and its consistent efforts to expand and redefine dance education. Our exceptional training is offered in a nurturing, welcoming environment, allowing all dancers the opportunity to become their best selves. Come join us!"

Los Pasitos: Early Dance, Big Discovery

September 15, 2025 – May 22, 2026 | Ages 2–5

The Los Pasitos program introduces children ages 2–5 to the joy of dance in a nurturing, creative space that blends music, storytelling, and movement. Toddlers begin with caregiver-participation classes, while older children explore shapes, coordination, and dance etiquette. Options include Pasitos Pre-Ballet, Pasitos Rhythms, and Hablando y Bailando, a bilingual English-Spanish class that strengthens both dance skills and language.

Encuentros: Real Dance Classes That Kids Love

September 15, 2025 – June 12, 2026 | Ages 6–18

Encuentros offers open classes for students of all levels in styles including Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Contemporary, Salsa, Tap, Jazz, Latin Rhythms, Afro-Caribbean, and Modern Fundamentals. Classes emphasize artistry, musicality, and cultural depth while encouraging students to build confidence and discover their own voice in dance.

La Academia: Pre-Professional Program

September 16, 2025 – June 13, 2026 | Ages 7–23 | Auditions Required

La Academia provides pre-professional training across ballet, contemporary, and Spanish dance. Dancers can focus on a full curriculum or a dedicated track, preparing them for conservatories, university programs, or professional careers. Auditions are accepted on a rolling basis, with digital submissions encouraged.

Pa’lante Scholarship Program

September 4, 2025 – May 23, 2026 | Ages 15+ | Auditions Required

The Pa’lante Program is Ballet Hispánico School’s premier full-time training track for dancers committed to pursuing professional careers. Offering daily advanced training in ballet, contemporary, and repertory, Pa’lante provides mentorship, performance opportunities, and scholarships, including full-tuition awards for select dancers.

Scholarships and tuition assistance are available across Encuentros, La Academia, and Pa’lante.

For details and registration, visit www.ballethispanico.org/school.