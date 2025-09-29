Ballet Hispánico Community Arts Partnership Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Hispánico’s Community Arts Partnership (CAP) is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of Performances for Young People (PYP) and Latine Intensive Experiences (LIE) through October 15. The initiative brings interactive performances and cultural workshops into classrooms and communities across New York City.

“For 55 years, Ballet Hispánico's Community Arts Partnerships have brought the power of dance into schools and neighborhoods across New York City,” said Community Engagement Director Natalia Mesa. “What began as a bold idea has become a daily practice of transformation, where classrooms become stages and movement becomes a language for confidence, creativity, and connection.”

The CAP team extends Ballet Hispánico’s mission into the community through classes, workshops, and performances that celebrate the culture of Latino America and its diaspora. Teaching Artists guide students in technical dance training while embracing a culturally relevant curriculum that uplifts the histories, traditions, and voices of Hispanic and Latine communities.

Program Highlights

Latine Immersive Experiences (LIE): A guided journey through the Latin Diaspora with music, movement, cultural connection, and props.

Performances for Young People (PYP): Interactive excerpts from Ballet Hispánico's repertoire with live narration, cultural connections to icons like Celia Cruz and Tito Puente, and audience Q&As and dance-alongs.

Hispanic Heritage Month Performance Schedule

Sept. 30 – LIE at J.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey

Oct. 1 – LIE at M.S. 244

Oct. 3 – PYP at Growing Up Green

Oct. 3 – LIE at The 47 American Sign Language & English Lower School

Oct. 7 – LIE at P.S. 57 The Crescent School

Oct. 8 – LIE at Collegiate School

Oct. 8 – PYP at Hommocks Middle School

Oct. 9 – LIE at Ebbets Field School

Oct. 9 – LIE at P.S. 153 Helen Keller

Oct. 10 – LIE at I.S. 219 New Venture School

Oct. 14 – LIE at P.S. 179X

Oct. 15 – LIE at P.S. 86K Bushwick Magnet Multimedia and Arts Academy

About Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico is the nation’s leading Hispanic/Latine dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, the Company has been a beacon of artistic excellence, commissioning over 100 original works, performing on major stages worldwide, and inspiring generations through performance and education. Recognized as one of America’s Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico continues to redefine what it means to be an American dance company.