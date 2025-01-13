Ballet Hispánico Celebrates 150 Years Of Bizet's Classic Opera with CARMEN.MAQUIA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Hispánico will present Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's masterwork CARMEN.maquia at New York City Center from May 29-June 1, 2025.

The 2024/25 Season program celebrates the 150th anniversary of Bizet's beloved classic opera Carmen with a reimagining of Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Picasso-inspired, contemporary version, CARMEN.maquia. The physically charged and sensual choreography fuses contemporary dance with nods to the Spanish paso doble and flamenco.

Ballet Hispánico's 55th Emerald Anniversary Season also features one of New York City's favorite Gala Performances, the return of the wildly popular En Familia Matinee (featuring a mixed repertory program), where all seats in the house are $25 (fees included) at 2:00pm on May 31st.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 150 years of Bizet with our very own Carmen. CARMEN.maquia is an essential piece of Ballet Hispánico's repertory, and Gustavo Ramírez Sansano returns to the rehearsal room to update the work with our Company dancers," said Vilaro. "A suspenseful, powerful, humorous work, this is a gorgeous and heartbreaking version of a classic story that will blow audiences away!"

Since her debut in 1875, Carmen has become a timeless cultural icon, inspiring generations of composers, choreographers, and writers to attempt to capture her elusive and alluring nature. Ballet Hispánico honors the powerful Spanish leading lady this season during its 55th Emerald Anniversary with Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's electrifying CARMEN.maquia. One of today's most sought-after choreographers, Sansano invigorates this timeless tale with an unrelenting energy that leaves you breathless. Highly original and full of explosive movement, CARMEN.maquia is a bold reimagining of this tragic story.

Ballet Hispánico 2025 Gala Performance (6:30pm) and Dinner

Join us for an exhilarating evening of dance, glamour, and culture in support of Ballet Hispánico's Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships programming. Table and ticket reservations include access to the pre-performance reception and performance at New York City Center, followed by dinner and dancing at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. To reserve your table or ticket, please contact Ellie Craven at ecraven@ballethispanico.org or visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/support/events/2025-gala.

Ballet Hispánico 2025 En Familia Matinee

Step into the world of Ballet Hispánico's En Familia Matinee, where the whole family can enjoy a thrilling mix of dance, education, and interactive fun! Guided by the charismatic Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico, this performance of short works across the Company's repertory offers much more than a traditional show. With engaging historical and cultural insights into each work, Eduardo brings the dances to life, sparking curiosity and wonder in kids and adults alike. Plus, he'll have everyone shimmying in their seats, learning moves right along with the performers! All tickets for En Familia Matinee are $25 (fees included) and are available here, thanks to the generosity of the RBC Foundation USA, the charitable arm of RBC Capital Markets, and New York City Center.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, May 29th at 6:30pm - Gala Performance

CARMEN.maquia by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano

Friday, May 30th at 7:30pm; Saturday, May 31st at 7:30pm; Sunday, June 1st at 2:00pm

CARMEN.maquia by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano

Saturday, May 31st at 2:00pm

En Familia Family Matinee

Arabesque

CARMEN.maquia - excerpt

Club Havana - excerpt

Tres Cantos

Programming subject to change

Tickets for all programs are on sale now and can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.