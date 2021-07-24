BYE BYE BIRDIE Film Starring Jason Alexander and Vanessa Williams is Now Available to Stream

The 1995 film adaptation of Bye Bye Birdie, starring Jason Alexander and Vanessa Williams, is now available to stream on Pluto TV.

Bye Bye Birdie is a 1995 musical comedy television film directed by Gene Saks with a screenplay by Michael Stewart based on his book of the 1960 stage musical of the same name. It features music and lyrics by Charles Strouse and Lee Adams respectively.

The cast also features Chynna Phillips, Tyne Daly, Marc Kudisch, George Wendt, and Sally Mayes. It was produced by RHI Entertainment and released by ABC on December 3, 1995. It is the second film adaptation of the musical, the first being in 1963.

The film can be streamed in full here.