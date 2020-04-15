BWWPrompts: Who Is Your Favorite New Performer?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked: Who is your favorite new performer?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"@jessicavosk makes me cry when I hear her sing. She sounds like an actual ANGEL" @its_amanda_my_dudes

"Presley Ryan. At such a young age she is incredibly talented. Every time I saw her perform I was speechless. She had an amazing run in Beetlejuice!" @livbellin

"Sophie Anne Caruso, she's a queen and I love her." @violetviolette7

"Mr George Salazar himself! He always brings his character to life. Yes he is known for his goofy comedic relief characters, but he also pulls off emotion filled scenes extremely well! For example, "Micheal in the Bathroom" from Be More Chill! A very very talented man." @jen_playbill

"All of the six queens. They all are amazing and outstanding in my book" @lydia_ellarose

Twitter

"Ooo Celia Rose Gooding. To originate a lead in a broadway show at 19 in a show that's such an emotional roller coaster and represent an entire community often left out of theatre is incredibly impressive. Also her ability to belt that high while being lifted is like astounding" @ificouldtellher

"Andrew Barth Feldman, especially for all he's been doing lately for the Actor's fund!!" @pau_smith

"renee rapp and antonio cipriano" @sabrinaamariaa

"I liked Micah Stock a lot in The Front Page and It's Only a Play." @tfitz408

"antonio cipriano and lauren patten" @nareitu

Facebook

"Eva Noblezada for sure" Leah Goldenberg

"Bonnie Milligan!!!!!!!" Becca Jean

"Reneé Rapp!! Every time she sings I'm floored by just how talented she is." Lauren Schultz

"The touring cast of Bandstand. I was supposed to see them and the show next week but it probably won't happen then. I am hoping that they can reschedule it so I can see it live" Sara Powell

"Ben Platt. I love his voice!" Shannon Magouirk Fischer





Related Articles