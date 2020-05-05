BWWPrompts: Which Broadway Teacher Would You Want to Take a Class With?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Instagram

"Mr. Reyes from Be More Chill!! We love a good theatre teacher" @lydia_ellarose

"Maria from the Sound of Music! I've always wanted to sing with her while dancing through the Austrian countryside!" @alliekench

"Dr. Dillamond!!!! He seems really cool and I would love to hear what he can teach, and he just seems super chill" @starlover04

"Dewey Finn!!!! ....I love rock and roll!!!" @theatre_nerd_411

"I'd love to take a class with Siobhan from The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime! She just seems so kind to her students!" @hayden_d_1

Twitter

"Anna Leonowens'- #IfYouBecomeATeacherByYourPupilsYoullBeTaught" @RebeccaEAl1307

"Sister Chantelle from Bare A Pop Opera. She's seems like such a fun character and someone you could really get on with , but also someone with real morals and really accepting" @SummerDaisy13

"miss honey seems like the sweetest teacher who would always be so supportive of her students and she honestly cares so i would love to take a class with her" @softplacetolxnd

"Beetlejuice (it works he taught adam and barbara how to haunt) it will be great to get the ghost out of my house!" @makaylamisier

"any Hogwarts professor featured in The Cursed Child!!" @LaurenOlarte

Facebook

"Ms. Norbury from Mean Girls!!!" Theresa Kent

"Well, I'm going to say Mr. Keating, since they did adapt Dead Poet's Society into a play." Elana Powers Mari

"Maria Callas. Master class was a wonderful play" Pamela Robalino

"Does Tom Collins count?" (Editor's note: Absolutely!) Barbara Kelly Rasch

"Professor Harold Hill" Tom Ratliff





