BWWPrompts: And the Tony Award for ____________ Goes to __________ for ___________!

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"and the Tony award for best quarantine memes goes to mean girls broadway's Instagram" @abbymortensen

"COVID-19 for its (literal) SHOWSTOPPING performance!" @lauramaurerstroh

"Christian Borle" for "always spotting the person filming" @marvin.apologists

"Stephanie J Block for always finding her fans in the audience" @lateshabrost

"And the tony award goes to Audra McDonald. No explanation needed" @camrusco

Twitter

"And the Tony Award goes to @Lin_Manuel for best twitter feed to make you smile during quarantine (among many other things)" @ham4life

"And the tony award goes to Celia Rose Gooding for her amazing video for reminding us to stay home" @bwaymickey

"And the tony award goes to @georgesalazar for being himself and being...a w e s o m e" @WeLoveBoyf

"The Tony for the best TikTok goes to @PrezRyan" @menastreats

"And the Tony Award goes to @andrewbfeldman for the worst jokes" @sparrowinahut

Facebook

"And the Tony Award goes to Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for filling our lives with amazing broadway content through Stars in the House!" Emma-Isobel Murray

"And the Tony Award goes to Aaron Tveit and Ricky Rojas for best livestream videos on Instagram." Cadye Cook

"And the award goes to Beetlejuice for you know the whole being dead thing." Derek C. DeVoe

"And the Tony Award goes to Victor Garber for his long-term support of many non-profits, and for his lifelong dedication to the theatre world... And also for being a great belter..." Michaela Famfulíková





Related Articles