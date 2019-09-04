BWW TV: We Chat with the Company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

AMERICAN UTOPIA
Sep. 4, 2019  

David Byrne's American Utopia is headed to Broadway. We're chatting with the company as they get ready to hit the stage!

American Utopia marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach number 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopiaalong with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27countries over nine months in 2018.

