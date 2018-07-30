BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Chilina Kennedy, Theo Stockman & More in THIS AIN'T NO DISCO

This Ain't No Disco opened on Tuesday, July 24 and runs through August 12, 2018 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). Check out highlights of the cast in action below!

Part rock opera, part impressionist tone poem set in the nightclubs and art world of 1979 New York City, This Ain't No Disco interweaves the stories of strivers, dreamers and drifters searching for their place at Studio 54 and Mudd Club, the art scene and downtown lofts. In their uptown / downtown quest for revelry and kinship, this disparate group, in different stages of becoming and falling apart, find themselves and each other in a city on the verge of a massive cultural shift

The cast includes Krystina Alabado (The Mad Ones at 59E59 Theatre), Cameron Amandus (Spamilton), Will Connolly (After The Blast at LCT3), Eddie Cooper (The New World at Bucks County Playhouse), Tony D'Alelio (Off-Broadway debut), Lulu Fall (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Hannah Florence (Paramour: A Cirque du Soleil Musical), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful), Peter LaPrade (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), John-Michael Lyles (Sweeney Todd at The Barrow Street Theatre), Krystal Mackie (Off-Broadway debut), Trevor McQueen (Annie Get Your Gun), Nicole Medoro (The Illusionists Live on Broadway), Ian Paget (A Chorus Line at The Muny Theatre), Theo Stockman (American Psycho), Samantha Marie Ware (Hamilton in Chicago), and Antonio Watson ("Blue Bloods").

