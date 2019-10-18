BWW TV: Watch Broadway Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SOUND INSIDE

Click Here for More Articles on The Sound Inside

The Sound Inside began performances, Saturday, September 14, and officially opened last night, October 17, on Broadway at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). We're taking you to the star-studded red carpet below!

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker stars in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Will Hochman makes his Broadway debut reprising his role as "Christopher."

A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story-the question is how it ends. The Sound Inside is a riveting new American play. 90 minutes - no intermission.





