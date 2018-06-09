BWW TV: Tony Nominees Reveal Their First Broadway Show!

2018 AWARDS SEASON
Jun. 9, 2018  

You never forget your first time... at a Broadway show! As we count down the final hours until the Tony Awards, the 2018 nominees reveal the shows that launched their passion for the theatre. We all started somewhere!

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

