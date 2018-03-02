BWW TV: The Kid Critics Go Wild to Celebrate Kids' Night on Broadway!

This week, the Broadway community celebrated its annual family event, Kids's Night on Broadway-an annual event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. A Kids' Night on Broadway ticket includes parking discounts, activities, and more. Many Times Square area eateries offer specials for Kids' Night on Broadway ticket-holders, including free entrée meals for kids.

Participating 2018 shows included Aladdin, Anastasia, The Band's Visit, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, A Bronx Tale, Come From Away,Chicago, Farinelli and the King, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Once On This Island, The Phantom of the Opera,The Play That Goes Wrong, School of Rock, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Wicked.

Kids' Night on Broadway takes place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event, on numerous dates throughout the year.

Kids' Night on Broadway is a program of The Broadway League. It is generously presented by The New York Times and is sponsored by WABC-TV with additional support from Turnstyle and Westchester Family.

To celebrate the special day, Kids' Night on Broadway Ambassadors Lea Salonga (Once on This Island), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants), and Christy Altomare (Anastasia) joined Broadway kids at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld's own Kid Critics were on hand to join in the fun and they're taking you behind the scenes below!

