BWW TV: NYC Teens Get a Sneak Peek Backstage on Broadway

Twenty-six lucky students, selected from public high schools across New York City, will have the ultimate theatre insider experience by participating in The Broadway League's seventh annual High School Broadway Shadowing Program.

Over the course of their mid-winter break (February 20-28), the students will be offered hands-on training from Broadway professionals in careers beyond the stage. This is the only commercial theatre program of its kind that caters to teens with aspirations of exploring careers in the arts.

Each student is paired up with a host to learn about the many components of mounting and maintaining a Broadway show. They will meet with a full range of industry professionals including marketing, press, advertising, technical, management and creative teams.

Throughout their five days of active learning, the students will have many unique and exciting opportunities such as attending a Broadway show as an audience member and then seeing it again from backstage, watching as the stage manager calls cues. They will also learn about the history of Broadway at The Shubert Archive which houses more than a century's worth of costume and set designs, scripts, photographs, and more. At the end of the week, each student will present a final project to their peers about their takeaways and highlights from seeing theatre professionals in action.

"One of our biggest goals for the industry is to ensure that the future of the Broadway workforce by attracting the best and brightest students. We know that there is a lack of awareness about the variety of top jobs available on Broadway and our mission is to change that perception," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "We want our workforce to reflect the communities in which we live. This shadowing program is one of the many ways we're able to provide young people with access to the arts and cultivate the next generation of theatre professionals."

This year, the following Broadway productions will be participating* in the program: Aladdin Anastasia Beautiful - The Carole King Musical The Book of Mormon Chicago Choir Boy Dear Evan Hansen Frozen The Lion King Mean Girls The Phantom of the Opera The Prom Waitress Wicked (*subject to change)

The High School Broadway Shadowing Program is a joint program of the Broadway League and the NYC Department of Education's Office of Arts & Special Projects.

Other League efforts that support education in the arts include Broadway Bridges®, The Rising Stars Professional Development Program, The League/ATPAM Diversity Initiative and The Broadway League's Diversity & Inclusion Fellowship Program. For more information please visit www.broadwayleague.com.

Related Articles