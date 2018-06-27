BWW TV: Mauricio Martinez Is Getting On His Feet at Feinstein's/54 Below!
FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Mauricio Martinez in De Mexico To Broadway on Sunday July 1, 7pm. Get On Your Feet for this multitalented Broadway star as he makes his sizzling 54 Below debut. Currently headlining the 1st National Tour of On Your Feet as Emilio Estefan after starring on Broadway last year, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television presents his solo concert De México To Broadway, where he takes audiences on a musical journey of his life and multifaceted career.
A household name in Mexico and Latin America, Mauricio starred as the leading man in the Mexican productions of the Broadway musicals Beauty & The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, and more before making his cross over debut with On Your Feet! He has recorded 2 Latin Pop albums (both albums are available in iTunes worldwide). Join this bold crossover talent and sizzling star of American and Mexican musical theatre as he makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
Below, BroadwayWorld catches up with Martinez before the big night to find out how he's preparing, what he's preparing, and so much more!