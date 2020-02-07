BWW TV: Look Back At IF/THEN's Opening Night To Celebrate James Snyder's Birthday!

Today, February 7th, marks the birthday of Broadway's current Harry Potter himself, James Snyder! To celebrate the special occasion, we're looking back at his opening night of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's original musical If/Then, alongside Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, LaChanze, Jenn Colella, and more! Check out the video below to get a peek at the cast celebrating the special night!

James Snyder can currently be seen as the boy who lived, Harry Potter, in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. His other Broadway credits include Cry Baby, If/Then, and In Transit. He has also been seen in the national tour of If/Then, New York City Center's production of Grand Hotel, and Bucks County Playhouse's production of Show Boat.

If/Then began previews on March 5, 2014 and officially opened on March 30, 2014 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. The production played a pre-Broadway, out-of-town engagement at Washington D.C.'s National Theatre in the fall of 2013. The Broadway production played its final Broadway performance on March 22, having played 29 previews and 401 performances.

If/Then is a contemporary new musical that follows two distinct storylines in the life of Elizabeth, a city planner who moves back to New York to restart her life in this city of infinite possibilities. When her carefully designed plans collide with the whims of fate, Elizabeth's life splits into two parallel paths. If/Then follows both stories simultaneously as this modern woman faces the intersection of choice and chance.





Related Articles