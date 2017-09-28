BWW TV: Let's Review- John Leguizamo Is Getting Ready to Teach LATIN HISTORY on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

Emmy winner John Leguizamo (Ghetto Klown) will make his highly-anticipated return to Broadway this fall in his original one-man comedic play Latin History For Morons, direct from his acclaimed engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theater.

Beginning performances on Thursday, October 19, 2017 with an official opening on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, the production will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Broadway's Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street).

In Latin History For Morons John Leguizamo schools his son-and the rest of us-on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas in this outrageously funny, satirical one-man play about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Leguizamo embarks on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

Related Articles