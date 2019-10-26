BWW TV: Kate Mulgrew, Francesca Faridany & More Talk THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE

Audible Inc. has announced the world premiere of The Half-Life of Marie Curie, an Audible-commissioned work from America's most-produced living playwright Lauren Gunderson, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, and starring Obie Award winner Kate Mulgrew ("Orange is the New Black," Equus) and Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time).

Previews will begin Tuesday, November 12 ahead of a Tuesday, November 19 opening night at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

Science made them remarkable. Friendship made them resilient. Obie Award winner Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany star in The Half-Life of Marie Curie, a compelling new play about renowned scientist Marie Curie and radical engineer Hertha Ayrton-and the friendship that strengthened their resolve to pursue their ambitions.

With lyricism and wit, playwright Lauren Gunderson has crafted an honest, unexpected story that follows Marie Curie during the summer of 1912 when news of her secret affair threatens to overshadow her second Nobel Prize win. Heartbroken, Curie leaves France to stay with Ayrton at her home on the British seaside and together they confront the scandal that could end Curie's career-and drastically alter her life.

Below, watch as Mulgrew, Faridany and Upchurch tell us all about what to expect from the new play!





