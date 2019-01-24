TRUE WEST
Click Here for More Articles on TRUE WEST

BWW TV: Join the Best of Broadway on the Red Carpet for TRUE WEST- Watch Live at 6pm!

Jan. 24, 2019  

BWW TV: Join the Best of Broadway on the Red Carpet for TRUE WEST- Watch Live at 6pm!

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald (The Children), opens tonight at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street), for a limited engagement through March 17, 2019

True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

Opposites attack in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about two brothers with more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues-and each other. Order vs. chaos. Art vs. commerce. Typewriter vs. toaster...Shepard's rip-roaring classic returns to Broadway, gleefully detonating our misguided myths of family, identity and the American Dream.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 6pm as we take you LIVE to the red carpet with the best of Broadway!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author TV - Red Carpets

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

  • BWW TV: Join the Best of Broadway on the Red Carpet for TRUE WEST- Watch Live at 6pm!
  • BWW TV: Broadway Hits the Red Carpet for Opening Night of CHOIR BOY
  • BWW TV: It's All About Cher As Broadway Hits the Red Carpet to Celebrate THE CHER SHOW!
  • BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE
  • BWW TV: Watch the Stars Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet for KING KONG!
  • BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for AMERICAN SON
    • Advertisement

    Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE