BWW TV: Jimmy Awards Alumni Reunite to Perform Duets - Watch Live at 7:30pm!

Jimmy Awards® alumni from the previous 10 years will reunite for the first ever Jimmy Awards Reunion event today, January 14th at 7:30PM ET. Former Jimmy Awards nominees, representing every year of the program, will reunite for the celebration which will include special duet performances from alumni currently on Broadway and in Touring Broadway shows. Joining the festivities will be a special guest appearance from Patti Murin currently starring in Broadway's Frozen.

Expected alumni appearances include: Erica Durham (Jimmys 2012 / The Color Purple, National Tour), Andrew Barth Feldman (Jimmys 2018 / Dear Evan Hansen), Marla Louissaint (Jimmys 2015 / Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, National Tour), Ryan McCartan (Jimmys 2011 / Wicked), Nathan Salstone (Jimmys 2012/ Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1 & 2), Josh Strobl (Jimmys 2016 /Dear Evan Hansen), and more. Musical arrangements for the celebration are byMichael Moricz, who has been responsible for the arrangements and conducting at the Jimmys for the history of the program. This event is hosted by the Broadway League Foundation.

Tune in right here at 7:30pm to for a front row seat for all of the performances!

The 11th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. Tickets will be on sale this spring.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA®) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander and are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. More information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program can be found at JimmyAwards.com.

The Broadway League Foundation acts as the philanthropic arm of the Broadway League. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts. Since its founding in 1993, it has supported projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at JimmyAwards.com.

