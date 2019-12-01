BWW TV: How to Celebrate Christmas in New York? The Stars Weigh In!

New York City might be a tourist destination all year round, but never is the city scenery more magical than in the holiday season. As the year nears its end, the crowds grow bigger, the shops sell faster, and the streets shine brighter.

Whether you celebrate the season with shopping, ice skating, show-seeing or people-watching, some of Broadway's best, including Norm Lewis, Andrea Martin, Sierra Boggess, Campbell Scott, and Melissa Errico, have weighed in to give us tips on how to make the most of December!

