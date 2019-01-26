BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of TRUE WEST with Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano & More!

Click Here for More Articles on TRUE WEST

The American Airlines Theatre was the place to be Thursday night as Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald (The Children), celebrated its opening night!

True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

Opposites attack in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about two brothers with more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues-and each other. Order vs. chaos. Art vs. commerce. Typewriter vs. toaster...Shepard's rip-roaring classic returns to Broadway, gleefully detonating our misguided myths of family, identity and the American Dream.

Below, watch as the cast checks in with BroadwayWorld right after the curtain came down!

