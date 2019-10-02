The Great Society
BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY with Brian Cox and More!

Oct. 2, 2019  

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan returns to Broadway with the second of his two exhilarating dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy: The Great Society starring Brian Cox ("Succession"), directed by Bill Rauch. This new play officially opened on Broadway last night, October 1 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St). This is a 12-week limited engagement.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the festivities with Cox and the rest of the company below!

