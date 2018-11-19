BWW TV Exclusive: Get an Exclusive Look at the Cast of Arena Stage's ANYTHING GOES Tap-Tapping Away!

Nov. 19, 2018  

Arena Stage presents Corbin Bleu as Billy Crocker and Soara-Joye Ross as Reno Sweeney in Cole Porter's madcap seafaring musical, Anything Goes. Check out the cast in action below!

Featuring some of musical theater's most memorable standards such as "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top" and the title song, Anything Goes is directed by Molly Smith, with choreography by Parker Esse and music direction by Paul Sportelli, and will run through December 23, 2018 in the Fichandler Stage.

Tickets for Anything Goes are $40-105, subject to change and based on availability, plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at arenastage.org by phone at 202-488-3300 or at the Sales Office at 1101 Sixth St., SW, D.C.

