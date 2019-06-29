BWW TV: Fly High With a Sneak Peek of FLYING LESSONS at NYMF!

Now in its sixteenth year, the The New York Musical Festival will take place July 8th through August 4th with Mainstage productions at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, Readings at The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Rehearsal Studio, and Concerts at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, all on West 42nd Street in New York City. Scott Pyne serves as NYMF Executive Director and West Hyler serves as Producing Artistic Director. For a full line-up of 2019 NYMF productions, visit: http://www.nymf.org

Earlier this week, the cast and creative team of the new musical FLYING LESSONS gave a special sneak peek of the upcoming show. Go inside the big day with us below!

FLYING LESSONS features a book by Donald Rupe, music by Donald Rupe and Cesar de la Rosa and orchestrations by Cesar de la Rosa, Josh Ceballos and Jason Bailey. In this charming musical, Isabella is a young Latina whose teacher has just assigned the final project of her eighth-grade year: research a historical figure and write a paper about what made them great. Joined by her quirky friends, Isabella has to decide who to study when she is visited in a dream by two unlikely companions: Amelia Earhart and Frederick Douglass. Over time, Isabella writes her own 'recipe for greatness' as she learns as much about herself as she does about history.





