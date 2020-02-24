BWW TV: Creators Stephen Schwartz & Philip LaZebnik Talk Musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Brand-new musical The Prince of Egypt opens tomorrow night (25 February) at London's Dominion Theatre. BroadwayWorld sat down with creators Stephen Schwartz and Philip LaZebnik - watch the video interview below!

Featuring a cast and orchestra of almost 60 artists, The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by GRAMMY® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas).

It features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes, The Plagues and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe, which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK and Ireland chart-topping winner's single for The X-Factor).

The huge cast of 43 features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

Check out the video below by Rhys Rodrigues for BroadwayWorld!





