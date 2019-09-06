BWW TV: Celebrate National Read a Book Day With a MATILDA Opening Night Throwback!

Attention, maggots: it's time to head to Crunchem Hall because we're celebrating National Read a Book Day by looking back at the Broadway opening of Matilda the Musical! Check out the video below to see Lesli Margherita, Bertie Carvel, Gabriel Ebert, and more of the show's revolting children celebrating this miracle of a show!

The Tony Award® winning Matilda the Musical opened at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on April 11, 2013 and closed on January 1, 2017, after playing 37 previews, 1,555 regular performances, and one Actors Fund performance.

Winner of more than 70 international awards, including four Tony Awards and a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical, Matilda the Musical is based on the beloved novel by best-selling author Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox). It is the story of an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, Matilda dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award® winner Matthew Warchus, with a Tony Award®-winning book by playwright Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Australian comedian, musician and composer Tim Minchin.





