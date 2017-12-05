SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
Click Here for More Articles on SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

BWW TV: Are You Ready?! Go Inside Opening Night of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

Dec. 5, 2017  

Starfish and squirrels and sponges, oh my! Last night marked the most colorful opening of the season so far, as Spongebob Squarepants took its first official Broadway bow at the Palace Theatre.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

We're taking you inside the special night below!

BWW TV: Are You Ready?! Go Inside Opening Night of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author TV - Opening Night Special

TV - Opening Night Special The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!

  • BWW TV: Are You Ready?! Go Inside Opening Night of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!
  • BWW TV: Hangin' with the Company of THE PARISIAN WOMAN on Opening Night!
  • BWW TV: METEOR SHOWER Company Celebrates an Out of This World Opening Night!
  • BWW TV: Class Is In Session! Go Inside Opening Night of LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS
  • BWW TV: Dark, Thrilling, Strange & Sweet- Go Inside THE BAND'S VISIT's Opening Night!
  • BWW TV: Go Inside JUNK's Priceless Opening Night on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com