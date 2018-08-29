Tune In For A LIVE Front Row Glimpse Of Feinstein & Ebersole at 54 Below TONIGHT

BroadwayWorld is taking you Inside Broadway's legendary supper club, 54 Below, LIVE at 7:00pm (EST) our Instagram account TONIGHT for Michael Feinstein & Christine Ebersole's show: TWO FOR THE ROAD.

Feinstein and Ebersole will take a summer stroll through classic standards such as "Stormy Weather," "Time After Time," "On the Atchinson, Topeka and the Santa Fe," and of course "42nd Street," in a resplendent celebration of the Great American Songbook. Serenaded by these two legendary performers of both night club and stage, prepare to be charmed in a glamorous evening of duets and medleys from Manhattan's Golden Age.

Michael Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American Songbook to the world with recordings that have earned him five Grammy® Award nominations, Emmy® nominated PBS-TV specials, acclaimed NPR series, and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

Winner of two Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical (42nd Street and Grey Gardens), Christine Ebersole has also starred in film (Wolf of Wall Street), television ("Sullivan & Son," "Royal Pains"), and has performed concerts in theaters and concert halls across the country, from The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall to The Pasadena and Boston Pops. She was most recently nominated for a Tony Award for her acclaimed performance in War Paint on Broadway.

Click below to watch a short preview of Feinstein and Ebersole's TWO FOR THE ROAD.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You