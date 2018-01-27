BWW Roundup: Watch Betsy Wolfe and Kelli O'Hara's Show-Stopping Performances From Day One of BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon 2018 officially kicked off yesterday and there have already been show-stopping performances by some of Broadway's best. Watch Betsy Wolfe and Kelli O'Hara's performances from day one of BroadwayCon below!

Betsy Wolfe sings "Meadowlark" from The Baker's Wife

Kelli O'Hara sings "Pure Imagination" from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





