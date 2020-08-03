BWW Prompts: Which Theatre Superstition Matters the Most to You?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Ghost lights, 'The Scottish Play', whistling...which theatrical superstition means the most to BWW readers? Find out below!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"I've always been partial to the Ghost Light." @Timpanist

"No whistling in the theatre." @ElliottDonnaJ

"Ghost light." @ToddThaler

Instagram

"Taking/moving someone elses prop is a big NO. v bad luck." bea._.burton

"One of my company's traditions is we all have to say 'chimichanga' to each other before a show. I also have a French double kiss tradition for close friends and I have to have a hug from someone specific." dancingeclair

"My tech crew and I always had a pre-show "cult circle" to pray to the tech gods for a clean run that day." samideufel

"Don't look into the audience before a show to see who's there!! That's bad luck 101 for me." _aidan_official_brownnn_

"Our theatre program is ALWAYS led by the seniors in the hokey pokey before we take the stage, our school has been doing it for decades!!!" em_z_bems

Facebook

"Break a leg! I learned a lot from the Producers." Debbie Friedmann

"By far Macbeth!! Someone said it backstage and the lights all went out for a few seconds, no one was hurt but everyone was terrified." Juliet Price

"Toi Toi Toi (used mostly in opera, but it's fun to say and fun to hear)." Don Clarke

"Lighting Tech here. I was lighting Macbeth and had my desk lamp blow the first time The witches said "Macbeth". Spent the rest of the show following a script by phone light." Luke Hero Draper

"My own. Don't buy tickets for a Dec/Jan performance unless you take travel insurance. If you don't take insurance it will absolutely blizzard." Lois Rubin Gross

"All of them." Chris Vehon

Related Articles