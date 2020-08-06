BWW Prompts: Share A HAMILTON Memory!

On this day in 2015, Hamilton opened on Broadway! Read our readers favorite Hamilton memories!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"I chose to go see the SF stop of the 1st national tour instead of going to prom. The most iconic memory was when the audience bust into applause and cheers at the line "Immigrants, we get the job done!" Sitting there with my immigrant parents, I felt so proud." @luluonstageleft

"I remember where I was when I heard it for the first time. That's how hard it hit me. Thirty seconds into the first song, I knew it was unlike anything I'd ever experienced before. It's a transcendent, genius, masterpiece." @MadisonPay

"I saw Hamilton 2 years ago and by intermission, we moved our seats to the third row, and Thayne Jasperson came on stage and asked us how we liked the show so far." @NoahBerger7

"I attempted to see it first at the Public. Didn't get in then but did get the consolation of donuts brought out to everyone in line by Lin-Manuel. Finally saw it on my birthday in May, 2016. And saw a bunch of #Ham4Hams, best one probably with Patti LuPone!" @eaf720

"Could have seen it with the OBC, but my husband wasn't sure and by the time he agreed, it had gotten popular and tickets skyrocketed beyond anything we could afford. Thankfully we did get to see it in 2017 with a fantastic cast. I don't remember much bc I cried the entire time." @KariJayZee

Instagram

"When deciding to go see the show, I said to my friends, "So there's this hip hop musical about the founding fathers, it's going to win the Tony, I want to go see it, do you guys wanna come with me?" I ended up going by myself, my friends got lost on the subway instead. Cut to later that year when they were kicking themselves for not going!" amymichele315

"Hamilton was the very first show I ever saw on Broadway, I was obsessed with the musical so for my 13th birthday my mom surprised me by flying me up to New York to see it. Still one of the best birthdays ever." xoxo.sydneyyyyyy

"Caught the Angelica tour in San Francisco....my back didn't touch the seat the entire 3 hours. I was completely in awe! (Then saw the Phillip tour twice in a week in Seattle because once just wasn't enough!)" best_emily11

"I waited on the cancellation line for 5 hours and me and my stepmom ended up with front row seats!!" ava_disney_freak_2.0

"I will never forget after 2 1/2 years of listening to the soundtrack finally sitting down to watch the show live and just uncontrollably crying as soon as those first beats of 'Alexander Hamilton' kicked in. So special." stephsmith87

Facebook

"My mom and I seeing the show when it came to Toronto this year, she made it a huge birthday surprise for me and I'm so happy we got to see it before this pandemic." Katherine Danielli

"I saw James Monroe Iglehart as Lafeyette and Thomas Jefferson and he was fantastic. I had seen him in Memphis in 2011 and then he won the Tony Award in 2014 for Aladdin. I met him afterwards and he was really nice when I showed him the picture of me with him at the stage door after I saw him in Memphis in 2011." Sara Powell

"Saw the touring production in Boston a few years back. At the stage door the actor who played George Washington signed my Playbill and addressed me by my name. I was shook for a second until I realized my jacket had my name on the front." Andrew Krause

"I saw it in Boston a couple years ago. After it finished, I remember being paralyzed and speechless at what I just witnessed. My friend was legitimately concerned and thought something had happened." Kaylee Dufour

"Got sat next to Shailene Woodley when my family and i went to see Hamilton on Broadway!" Amanda Pyun

Related Articles