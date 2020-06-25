BWW Prompts: Explain the Plot of Your Favorite Show in Five Words

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Plant Talks & Eats People." Tony-winner @JamesMIglehart

"There's no place like home #InTheHeights" @MikeNoland

"Carb stealing leads to misery." @mzerjal

"Teenagers are sad and horny." @paigeriley_c

"Choose your barber very carefully." @ed_traffton

Instagram

"Pies aid with emotional trauma." @artfanatictastic

"It's not easy being green." @kathopk

"Guy has six wives - mistake." @sphiabrazda

"Automatic, systematic, hydromatic, greased lightning!" @yangthefakecat

"Wait - what's a Jellicle cat?" @rockytheturkeyking

Facebook

"Old ladies fund surprise hit." Bo White

"Orphan irritates people, gets shot." Laura Travis

"Canadians are nice to people." Bekah Walsh

"Practically perfect in every way. " Sian Smith

"Children prove unionizing solves problems" Amanda Ozment

