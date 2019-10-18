BWW Photo Exclusive: Adam Pascal Stars In THE MUSIC MAN At 5-Star Theatricals
Tony nominee Adam Pascal stars as Professor Harold Hill in the first show of the 5-Star Theattricals 2019-2020 season, THE MUSIC MAN, featuring book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, musical direction by Brad Ellis, choreography by Peggy Hickey and directed by Larry Raben.
THE MUSIC MAN runs through Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.
This beloved Meredith Willson musical with Broadway's Adam Pascal starring as fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill is very special to 5-Star. It is the first show they produced in the Kavli in 1994 and heading into the 25th Anniversary they are bringing back this audience favorite. In 1957, the show became a hit on Broadway, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and running for 1,375 performances. 5-Star's production is going to be a bang-beat, bell-ringin' smash packed with brassy favorites like "76 Trombones," "Well Fargo Wagon," "Ya Got Trouble," "Shipoopi" and the beautiful ballads "Till There Was You" and "Goodnight My Someone."
"We are overjoyed to announce our full cast that will join Adam Pascal in our upcoming production of THE MUSIC MAN," says 5-Star Theatricals Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy. "This will be the "can't miss" theatrical event of the Fall to see the Broadway star of Rent and Aida bring to life one of the most iconic roles in musical theatre, with this extraordinary cast and creative team, in this glorious new production!"
Photo Credit: Ed Krieger
Adam Pascal and Company
Joe Hart, L. Michael Wells, Jonathan Matthews, Chris Hunter and James Thomas Miller
Adam Pascal and Katharine McDonough
Adam Winer and Antonia Vivino
Adam Pascal and Company
Katharine McDonough, Adam Pascal and Company
L. Michael Wells, Jonathan Matthews, Chris Hunter and James Thomas Miller
Adam Pascal and Katharine McDonough
Adam Pascal, Joshua Blonde and Katharine McDonough
Katharine McDonough, Adam Pascal and Company
