BWW Morning Brief October 17th, 2017 - WAITRESS Tour, OFFICE HOUR Off-Broadway and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW Contests - October 16, 2017

BroadwayWorld is giving you the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to COME FROM AWAY! Enter our contest below for your chance to experience the Best Musical winner all across North America.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Trio Platt, Galvin & Trensch Return to the Disco Era in New 'Getaway' Video

by BWW News Desk - October 16, 2017

This week, the talented trio of DEAR EVAN HANSEN harken back to the disco era with a new dance video to the tune of Earth Wind and Fire's 'Getaway.'. (more...)

3) Lea Michele Says She's Ready To Do FUNNY GIRL on Broadway; Ryan Murphy No Longer Holds Rights

by Alan Henry - October 16, 2017

On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE on Bravo, host Andy Cohen asked guest Lea Michele when she'd be returning to Broadway.. (more...)

4) Many Harry Potter Fans Are Not The 'Chosen Ones' To Buy CURSED CHILD Tickets

by Alan Henry - October 16, 2017

Broadway and Harry Potter fans took to social media to complain about not being the 'chosen ones' to have first access to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD tickets on Broadway via the Ticketmaster Verified Fans process.. (more...)

5) BroadwayWorld's Top Picks For Glasgow Theatre This Christmas

by Natalie O'Donoghue - October 16, 2017

BWW reviewer Natalie O'Donoghue lists her top picks for the festive season in Glasgow in 2017.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Patrick Page

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- The national tour of WAITRESS kicks off tonight in Cleveland!

- Ashley Griffin's fairy tale take SNOW returns to NYC tonight!

- Performances begin tonight for BELLS ARE RINGING revival at Theatre Row!

- OFF THE METER, ON THE RECORD opens tonight at Irish Rep!

- Previews begin tonight for Julia Cho's OFFICE HOUR at The Public!

- And Theatre Raleigh stages a reading of Foster & Stitt's new musical BLUE RIDGE SKY!

BWW Exclusive: Listen to the latest episode of 'Behind the Curtain' with guest Neva Small!

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda's recent interview with Stephen Sondheim!

What we're watching: Brand-new highlights from the tour of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Susan Stroman, who turns 63 today!

Susan Stroman is currently helming Young Frankenstein in the West End and co-directed and choreographed Prince of Broadway. A five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, her work has been honored with Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and a record five Astaire awards. She directed and choreographed the Tony Award-winning Best Musicals Contact and The Producers, winner of a record-making 12 Tony Awards. With Hal Prince she choreographed the Tony-winning Best Musical Revival Show Boat. Broadway credits include The Scottsboro Boys, Bullets Over Broadway, Big Fish, Oklahoma!, Young Frankenstein, Thou Shalt Not, The Music Man, The Frogs, Steel Pier and Crazy for You. Off-Broadway credits include Dot; Flora, the Red Menace; And the World Goes 'Round; Happiness; The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville; Little Dancer for The Kennedy Center; The Merry Widow for the Metropolitan Opera; NYCB, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Martha Graham Company. She is the recipient of the George Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater and a member of the Theater Hall of Fame.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles