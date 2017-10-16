BWW Contest: Enter to Win Two Tickets to COME FROM AWAY

Oct. 16, 2017  

BroadwayWorld is giving you the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to COME FROM AWAY! Enter our contest below for your chance to experience the Best Musical winner all across North America.

Win Two Tickets to Come From Away (Contest on Hive.co)

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of the 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. At a time of tragedy, the people of Newfoundland spread kindness and showed their guests what true hospitality is.

We're celebrating the power of kindness by giving away a pair of tickets to the show! Watch our cast Pay It Forward and share how you spread love with #WelcomeKindness.


Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW Contests

BWW Contests

  • BWW Contest: Enter to Win Two Tickets to COME FROM AWAY
  • BWW Contest: Win Tickets to Paper Mill's THE HONEYMOONERS!
  • BWW Contest: Win Tickets to THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER on Broadway
  • BWW Contest: Enter To Win Two Tickets to MTC's PRINCE OF BROADWAY
  • Contest: Win Tickets to see Carole King: TAPESTRY LIVE in Theaters July 11
  • Contest: Enter To Win A Signed FALSETTOS Broadway Poster

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com