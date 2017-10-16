BWW Contest: Enter to Win Two Tickets to COME FROM AWAY

BroadwayWorld is giving you the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to COME FROM AWAY! Enter our contest below for your chance to experience the Best Musical winner all across North America.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of the 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. At a time of tragedy, the people of Newfoundland spread kindness and showed their guests what true hospitality is.

We're celebrating the power of kindness by giving away a pair of tickets to the show! Watch our cast Pay It Forward and share how you spread love with #WelcomeKindness.



Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Related Articles