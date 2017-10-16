Many Harry Potter Fans Are Not The 'Chosen Ones' To Buy CURSED CHILD Tickets

Oct. 16, 2017  

Broadway and Harry Potter fans took to social media to complain about not being the "chosen ones" to have first access to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD tickets on Broadway via the Ticketmaster Verified Fans process.

The show posted on Twitter about the ticketing process...

The production had announced that all those who registered for the Verified Fan process and are identified as genuine ticket buyers, not bots or scalpers, will be equally eligible to receive an access code. The selection process was randomized to ensure access to tickets is as fair as possible and is in no way influenced by a patron's Ticketmaster purchase history. Those who received an Access Code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday, October 18.

The production has stated that "With this specific ticketing process, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Ticketmaster are committed to providing the best possible buying experience."

Tickets will go on sale to those with access codes on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET.

The Verified Fan process was also recently used for SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com for more information and sign up for the mailing list to stay up to date with future ticket releases and the latest news and updates.








