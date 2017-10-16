Many Harry Potter Fans Are Not The 'Chosen Ones' To Buy CURSED CHILD Tickets

Broadway and Harry Potter fans took to social media to complain about not being the "chosen ones" to have first access to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD tickets on Broadway via the Ticketmaster Verified Fans process.

The show posted on Twitter about the ticketing process...

If you're unsuccessful in this release, there will be other opportunities to purchase tix! Sign up for updates: https://t.co/42GxG99L8o - Cursed Child NYC (@HPPlayNYC) October 16, 2017

The production had announced that all those who registered for the Verified Fan process and are identified as genuine ticket buyers, not bots or scalpers, will be equally eligible to receive an access code. The selection process was randomized to ensure access to tickets is as fair as possible and is in no way influenced by a patron's Ticketmaster purchase history. Those who received an Access Code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday, October 18.

The production has stated that "With this specific ticketing process, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Ticketmaster are committed to providing the best possible buying experience."

Tickets will go on sale to those with access codes on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET.

The Verified Fan process was also recently used for SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com for more information and sign up for the mailing list to stay up to date with future ticket releases and the latest news and updates.

Sifting through my emails and looking for a #CursedChild access code like. @jk_rowling: Help us! pic.twitter.com/Ki92T4qqFl — Kacy Ritter (@Recovered_Heart) October 16, 2017

Waiting on this #CursedChild confirmation email like: pic.twitter.com/GZ2kX6n4D3 — Justin Victoria (@YAYItweets) October 16, 2017

Me, constantly refreshing my email to see whether I won the Cursed Child lottery: pic.twitter.com/GMgbTcKFvk — Rubinator ?? (@DizzyMissRuby) October 16, 2017

Harry Potter and the Cursed Standby #CursedChildNYC #CursedChild pic.twitter.com/8NzNg9yCRx — Chloe Ewer (@LaVieTheatre) October 16, 2017

When you and all your friends get put on Standby for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway pic.twitter.com/gIYLO6d0Tr — Schyler Morton (@WhyTheSKYblue) October 16, 2017

World is divided into those with the #accesscode (other people) and those on #standby (me). #cursedchild #harrypotterandthecursedstandby pic.twitter.com/clVFTpKXOf — Imogen Lloyd Webber (@illoydwebber) October 16, 2017



