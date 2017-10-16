Lea Michele Says She's Ready To Do FUNNY GIRL on Broadway; Ryan Murphy No Longer Holds Rights

On Bravo's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE last week, host Andy Cohen asked guest Lea Michele when she'd be returning to Broadway.

"I just talked to Ryan Murphy the other night. I did a concert in Central Park... I did like 9 Funny Girl songs and turned to Ryan and I was like - ok - I'm ready to do it. It's a lot of work and it would be an honor to do it. But if I'm going to go back that's what I'd really like to do..." said Michele. She also spoke of her adoration for and desire to work with Barbra Streisand on the episode.

BroadwayWorld previously reported in 2015, Ryan Murphy had acquired the rights to produce FUNNY GIRL on Broadway.

BroadwayWorld has since learned Murphy no longer holds the US/Broadway Rights for the property. We've since confirmed Sonia Friedman Productions currently holds the first class rights.

Sonia Friedman Productions most recently produced the West End revival starring SheriDan Smith and the UK Tour of that production. At this time there were no updates on an upcoming production on this side of the pond.

Michele performed both "Don't Rain On My Parade" and "My Man" at Elsie Fest this past Sunday at Summer Stages in Central Park. See a video below!

Lea Michele currently stars in the new ABC comedy THE MAYOR. Her Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, RAGTIME, and LES MISERABLES. She is perhaps best known for her role as Rachel Berry on GLEE.

In the Ziegfeld Follies, in Hollywood films, and on the radio, Fanny Brice was one of the most celebrated entertainers of her time. With humor, talent, and chutzpah, young Fanny, an awkward Jewish girl who "isn't pretty," defies the odds and becomes one of the greatest stars of her generation. Her rise to super-stardom, and her turbulent romance with gambler Nick Arnstein, are explored through Bob Merrill and Jule Styne's FUNNY GIRL, which includes "People," "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," "The Music That Makes Me Dance," and "You Are Woman, I Am Man."

Lea Michele sings Don’t Rain On My Parade at #ElsieFest! A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT



