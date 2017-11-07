BWW Morning Brief November 7th, 2017: SUMMER Begins at La Jolla Playhouse, BROADWAY SALUTES at Sardi's, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Cameron Mackintosh has just announced that from Monday 22 January 2018, David Thaxton will return to the cast of LES MISERABLES at the Queen's Theatre in the role of 'Javert'.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Elton John Surprises THE LION KING with Unannounced Performance of 'Circle of Life'

by Stage Tube - November 06, 2017

Elton John surprised the audience last night at the performance celebrating The Lion King's 20 years on Broadway.. (more...)

3) Breaking: Another Op'nin'! Kelli O'Hara Will Lead Roundabout's KISS ME, KATE Revival in 2019

by BWW News Desk - November 06, 2017

Broadway is going to get hot in 2019. Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) just announced a new Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate starring Kelli O'Hara in the hilarious duo leading roles of Kate and Lilli Vanessi.. (more...)

4) Lin-Manuel Miranda's Son Gives Thumbs Up Review Following First HAMILTON Visit

by BWW News Desk - November 06, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda may have received rave reviews across the board from critics for his Tony-winning musical HAMILTON, but over the weekend, he may have received his most important review yet - from his soon-to-be 3-year-old son, Sebastian.. (more...)

5) Laura Osnes and Will Swenson to Star in LOVE AFFAIR Reading

by BWW News Desk - November 06, 2017

Based on the 1939 film of the same name, Joseph J. Simeone's musical LOVE AFFAIR is about a chance encounter between engaged ladies' man Michel Marnet (Will Swenson) and Terry McKay (Laura Osnes) aboard a transatlantic cruise. As sparks fly they make plans to meet atop the Empire State Building, but a tragic accident threatens to interrupt destiny.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Ann Harada, Julius Thomas III, and more star in THE NEW WORLD Premiere at Bucks County Playhouse, beginning tonight!

-Performances begin tonight for HOT MESS Off-Broadway, starring Max Crumm and Lucy DeVito!

-David Hyde Pierce hosts the 9th annual BROADWAY SALUTES at Sardi's tonight!

-Kerrigan & Lowdermilk's THE MAD ONES kicks off Prospect Theater Residency at 59E59!

-Performances begin tonight for SUMMER at La Jolla Playhouse, starring LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever!

-Laura Michelle Kelly brings BOTH SIDES NOW to Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

-Neil Patrick Harris will host Elton John AIDS Foundation's Fall Gala tonight!

-And Wales Millennium Centre makes its BAM debut with Manfred Karge's MAN TO MAN tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out the latest episode of LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine featuring Donna Murphy!

What we're geeking out over: The Broadway League has begun a rollout of new access technology!

What we're watching: Richard Ridge chats JUNK, plays vs. musicals, and more with Steven Pasquale!

Social Butterfly: Check out this week's Social Insight Report, featuring The Band's Visit, Spongebob, and M. Butterfly, and more!

