Laura Michelle Kelly to Bring BOTH SIDES NOW to Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Laura Michelle Kelly in "Both Sides Now" on November 7, 2017.

Currently starring as Anna Leonowens in the national tour of Lincoln Center's Tony Award winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King & I, Olivier Award winning actress Laura Michelle Kelly returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening celebrating female icons and the music that brings them to life. Join her on a journey through songs and stories of childhood, love, bravery, and reminiscence. With Kelly's unique warm and inviting cabaret style on hand, this is sure to be an evening you won't want to miss.

This fabulous night will be helmed by the creative team - Sammi Cannold (director) and Madeline Smith (music director) - that brought New York, Ragtime on Ellis Island last fall, and will also feature Wicked' s Jessica Vosk.

Laura Michelle Kelly in Both Sides Now plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 7, 2017. There is a $40-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Laura Michelle Kelly is an Oliver Award winning actress for her star-making performance as the title role in the London production of Disney's Mary Poppins. Laura recently completed a year and a half run playing Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in the Broadway production of Finding Neverland, starring opposite Matthew Morrison and Kelsey Grammer after originating the role at the American Repertory Theater (2015 Elliott Award Nominee). Her other Broadway credits include reprising her role in Mary Poppins and the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the RooF. West End credits include: My Fair Lady (Eliza), Speed The Plow, (Karen), Lord of the Rings: The Musical (Galadriel), Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Whistle Down the Wind (Swallow), Peter Pan (Wendy), Les Miserables (Eponine), Mamma Mia! (Sophie). Regional: The King and I (Anna) and South Pacific (Nellie). Film: "Sweeney Todd" (Lucy/Beggar Woman; dir. Tim Burton) and "Goddess" (2012 Cannes Film Festival) Album: The Storm inside (2006). Recipient: Awarded Voice of Musical Theatre. Numerous radio, TV, concert appearances including Albert Hall, Hampton Court Palace, Royal Opera House, Millennium Stadium, Buckingham Palace and performed for President Obama for the 4th of July celebration and for the nation's televised event "Broadway at the White House." Visit Lauramichellekelly.net for more.

Sammi Cannold is a New York and Boston-based theater director who most recently served as the associate director on the Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Recent directing credits include Ragtime on Ellis Island, Violet on a moving bus at the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.), and Swan Lake with the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra as well as numerous concerts and readings at 54 Below, New York Theatre Barn, LPR, Don't Tell Mama, Primary Stages, and A.R.T. Sammi has served as a Sundance Institute Fellow (for which she directed a developmental reading of a new musical by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire), an Artistic Fellow at the American Repertory Theater, and a proud Ghostlight Project steering committee member. She has also served as assistant director on Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (dir. Rachel Chavkin/A.R.T.) and In the Body of the World (dir. Diane Paulus/A.R.T.). She holds a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.A. from Harvard University. Go to www.sammicannold.com.

Madeline Smith is a New York-based music director, arranger, and conductor. Favorite recent endeavors include conducting Waitress and Ragtime on Ellis Island as well as developing the EDM musical Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat and the Broadway-bound production of Frozen. Off-Broadway musical direction credits include Skin of our Teeth (Theatre for a New Audience), 1001 Nights (Atlantic Theater Company), The Light Princess (ART/New Victory Theater), Futurity (Soho Rep/Ars Nova), and An Octoroon (Theatre for a New Audience). TV: The Wiz! Live (NBC). Madeline is currently history's youngest female Broadway conductor. B.A. from Harvard University. Learn more at MadelineASmith.com.

Jessica Vosk just finished playing Elphaba for the last year in the national tour of Wicked. She re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita, in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story. Encores!': Merrily We Roll Along and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; Roundabout's Death Takes a Holiday and She Loves Me. New York Philharmonic: Stephen Sondheim's Company; featured in the new musical Kristina by ABBA's at both Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. Visit www.officialjessicavosk.com.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

