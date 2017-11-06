Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Son Gives Thumbs Up Review Following First HAMILTON Visit

Nov. 6, 2017  

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Son Gives Thumbs Up Review Following First HAMILTON Visit

Lin-Manuel Miranda may have received rave reviews across the board from critics for his Tony-winning musical Hamilton, but over the weekend, he received his most important review yet - from his soon-to-be 3-year-old son, Sebastian.

The toddler, who turns three on November 10th, took in the first act of the hip hop musical on Saturday, November 4th and gave it a a big (little) thumbs up! Lin-Manuel took to Twitter to share Sebastian's reactions with his nearly 1.9 million followers, including a round of "furious applause" and "punching sounds" during the show-stopping number "My Shot" and a cry of "He's got a sword!" upon the entrance of King George III. Overall, Miranda Junior enjoyed the show, and decided his favorite part was "The scary parts", but also "the kissing and fighting and singing."

Check out a tweet below and view the entire Twitter thread here: https://twitter.com/Lin_Manuel/status/927557965619613701

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Junior High Accused of Showing Students Pornography After Screening of OKLAHOMA!
  • Sutton Foster Will Release New Solo Album!
  • Photo Flash: Rose Marie Poses with Her New Sardi's Portrait!
  • Eva Noblezada Ties the Knot with Partner Leo Roberts
  • Three More Men Step Forward with Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Kevin Spacey
  • Analisa Leaming to Play the Principal in Broadway's SCHOOL OF ROCK; New Stars Announced!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com