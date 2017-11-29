BWW Morning Brief November 29th, 2017: WOMAN OF THE YEAR at 54 Below, Off-Broadway Openings, and more!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - November 28, 2017

BroadwayWorld, the largest and most comprehensive theatre website, has signed on as the 2018 official media partner for Charity Network, including online auction site Charitybuzz and sweepstakes platform Prizeo. This collaboration will bring to the forefront news about doing good and giving back, from Broadway to the broader entertainment industry.. (more...)

2) COME FROM AWAY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HELLO DOLLY Receive Grammy Nominations for Best Musical Theater Album

by Caryn Robbins - November 28, 2017

The Recording Academy revealed the nominations across all 84 categories, including nods to .... for Best Musical Theater Album.. (more...)

3) Angela Lansbury Says Women 'Must Sometimes Take Blame' for Harassment

by BWW News Desk - November 28, 2017

Angela Lansbury told the Radio Times in the UK that women 'must sometimes take blame' for sexual harassment.. (more...)

4) Tony Winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Receive Two Grammy Nominations

by BWW News Desk - November 28, 2017

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who recently won the Tony Award for Best Original Score Written for the Theatre for DEAR EVAN HANSEN and the Oscar for Best Original Song 'City of Stars' from the movie LA LA LAND, received two Grammy nominations.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Performs 'Wonderful' From WICKED For #OutofOz Series

by Stage Tube - November 28, 2017

Annaleigh Ashford recently performed 'Wonderful' from Wicked, as part of The #OutOfOz Wicked Studio Sessions series on YouTube. Watch the full video of her belting out the tune below below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Andy Mientus

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Dee Hoty, Christine Pedi, Barbara Walsh and more bring WOMAN OF THE YEAR to Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

-Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater kicks off the 2017 City Center Holiday Season tonight!

-IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE starring Aaron Gaines begins previews tonight!

-Chris Harder opens PORN TO BE A STAR at Stonewall Inn tonight!

-Fiasco's TWELFTH NIGHT begins tonight at Classic Stage Company!

-BAM presents the New York premiere of Haruki Murakami's SLEEP tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive video of the cast of ANASTASIA at Broadway Sessions!

Set Your DVR... Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. performs on Christmas in Rockefeller Center tonight on NBC!

What we're geeking out over: Watch this new, exclusive clip of Tony Award winner Beth Leavel and the company of ANNIE at Paper Mill Playhouse performing "Easy Street!"

What we're listening to: Michael Cerveris' band Loose Cattle releases Christmas album, 'Seasonal Affective Disorder' on December 1. The album is currently available for pre-order with this link.

Social Butterfly: Beth Malone posted this photo to Instagram from the new NYC reading of THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN, produced by Roundabout Theatre Company.

Molly takes Manhattan A post shared by Beth Malone (@thebethmalone) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:47am PST

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jackie Hoffman, who turns 57 today!

Hoffman is currently playing Mrs. Teavee in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. She starred in HAIRSPRAY on Broadway, playing the roles of Prudy Pingleton, Gym Teacher, Matron and Denizen of Baltimore. She co-starred as Calliope, muse of epic poetry, in the rock musical XANADU on Broadway, and starred as Grandmama in the Broadway musical THE ADDAMS FAMILY. In 2010, she also parodied Lady Gaga's hit-single, Alejandro. She played Madame Dilly and other roles in the 2014 Broadway revival of ON THE TOWN.

The actress has also starred on stage in "If You Call This Living," "The Kvetching Continues," "Jackie Hoffman's Hanukkah", "A Chanukah Charol", "Jackie's Kosher Khristmas", and "Jackie's Valentine's Day Massacre", among others.



She has performed numerous roles in David and Amy Sedaris' 2001 comic play, The Book of Liz, winning an Obie Award. Her other theatrical credits include The Sisters Rosensweig, Straightjacket, Incident at Cobbler's Knob, and One Woman Shoe, for which she won a Jeff Award. In addition, she regularly performs at Joe's Pub in one-woman concerts.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles