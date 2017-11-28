COME FROM AWAY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HELLO DOLLY Receive Grammy Nominations for Best Musical Theater Album

The Recording Academy kicked off the 60th GRAMMY Awards nominations by revealing nominees in the four General Field categories (Best New Artist, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year) live on CBS THIS MORNING. Following the announcement, the Recording Academy revealed the nominations across all 84 categories, including the nominees in the highly anticipated category for Best Musical Theater Album. This year's nominees are:

COME FROM AWAY

Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

HELLO, DOLLY!

Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Among the nominees for Best Song Written For Visual Media are:

"City Of Stars" by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN), songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), Track from La La Land

"How Far I'll Go" - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs.

Click here for a full list of this year's nominees!



The Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album has been awarded since 1959. The first recipient of the award went to composer Meredith Willson for THE MUSIC MAN. Recent winners include KINKY BOOTS (2014), BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL (2015), HAMILTON (2016) and THE COLOR PURPLE (2017). The year reflects the year in which the Grammy Awards were handed out, for music released in the previous year. The current eligibility year is defined by the Recording Academy as beginning October 1, and ending the following September 30.



THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live on both coasts from New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at a new time, 7:30-11:00 PM, live ET/4:30-8:00 PM, live PT, on the CBS Television Network.





Related Articles